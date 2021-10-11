DEMOREST, GA (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations has issued an AMBER Alert for a missing six-year-old from Demorest, Georgia who was abducted Sunday morning.
Deputies with the Habersham County Sherriff's Office said Celesta Negrete Ramierz was abducted at 11 a.m. by 17-year-old Estephanie Negrete Ramirez and was last seen at 1070 Kim Loop.
Celesta is described as three foot 10 and 45 pound girl with brown eyes and black hair. Deputies said she was last seen wearing a green Champion hoodie, grey sweatpants, and white shoes.
Estephanie is described as five foot one and weighing 113 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green flannel shirt and black leggings.
The suspect and the child are believed to be traveling towards Buford, Georgia in a gold 2010 Honda Pilot with Georgia license plate number PXL5654, according to deputies.
Deputies mentioned that Celesta is believed to be in extreme danger.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Celesta Negrete Ramirez, please contact the Habersham County 911 at 706-778-3911.
