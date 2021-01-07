GLENNVILLE, GA (FOX Carolina) -A Levi's Call, the Georgia state-level Amber Alert, was activated on behalf of the Long County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said they are searching for Genesis Gutierrez Harris, who is 7 months old. She has brown eyes, black hair, wearing a white onesie with black/white polka dots and yellow bands.
Deputies said the accused abductor is Leander Nathaniel Harris, 23. He is roughly 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair in dreadlocks.
They are believed to be traveling in a white Chevrolet Equinox with NC license plate HDR7823.
If seen call Long County Sheriff Office at 912-545-2118.
MORE NEWS - Trump says his term is ending, transition will be orderly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.