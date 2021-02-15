Savannah Grace Childress

Savannah Grace Childress

 (Source: NCMEC)

DENTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old in Davidson County who has been missing for almost a week.

Authorities are searching for 14-year-old Savannah Grace Childress who was last seen on Feb. 11 in Denton.

Childress is described as 5'6 and weighing 135 pounds with medium length brown hair and green eyes.

Authorities said she was last seen wearing a yellow Mickey Mouse hooded sweatshirt and black with neon green Asic shoes.

Police are looking for an unknown male using the name, Will Hedglin. His description of the suspect vehicle is unknown.

If you or anyone you know has information, please contact the Davidson County Sheriff's Office at 336-249-0131.

More news: Coroner id's woman hit by car while walking on busy Greenville Co. highway

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.