DENTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old in Davidson County who has been missing for almost a week.
Authorities are searching for 14-year-old Savannah Grace Childress who was last seen on Feb. 11 in Denton.
Childress is described as 5'6 and weighing 135 pounds with medium length brown hair and green eyes.
Authorities said she was last seen wearing a yellow Mickey Mouse hooded sweatshirt and black with neon green Asic shoes.
Police are looking for an unknown male using the name, Will Hedglin. His description of the suspect vehicle is unknown.
If you or anyone you know has information, please contact the Davidson County Sheriff's Office at 336-249-0131.
More news: Coroner id's woman hit by car while walking on busy Greenville Co. highway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.