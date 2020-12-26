GASTONIA, NC (FOX Carolina)- A child abduction Amber Alert was issued on Saturday afternoon as Gastonia police say they are searching for a 3-year-old girl who was last seen on Saturday in Gastonia.
According to the Amber Alert, 3-year-old Kaysie Jay Lipscomb is around 2 feet tall and weighs around 40 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue tights with polka dots and snow flakes.
According to the Alert, the abductor is believed to be Raheem Tyshawn Pate and the two were last seen traveling in a white 2017 Cheverolet Malibu with a North Carolina license plate reading HLE-9661.
The Amber Alert describes pate as measuring at around five feet, 11 inches tall and weighing around 250 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and two missing teeth.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Gastonia Police Department at 704-886-6702, 911 or *HP.
