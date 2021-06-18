As of this evening, teams have searched more than 680 acres.— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 18, 2021
Summer Wells is still missing.
We continue to urge residents who live near Ben Hill Road to check their trail or surveillance cameras for video or photos of Summer.
Call 1-800-TBI-FIND with info!#TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/f1u1vKfOeJ
ROGERSVILLE, TN (FOX Carolina) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 5-year-old from Tennessee on behalf of the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office.
According to the alert, Summer Moon-Utah Wells has been missing since Tuesday. She is described as three feet tall and weighs 40 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Officials said she was last seen wearing grey pants, a pink shirt, and possibly barefoot.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said at this time, the circumstances of Summer’s disappearance remain unclear.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND (3463) or the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121. Tips can be emailed to TipsToTBI@tn.gov.
