BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)-An AMBER Alert has been cancelled for a Buncombe Co. 2-year-old.
Deputies said Ezra David Jones was last seen with his father, 27-year-old Stephen Drake Jones on Tuesday in Hendersonville, NC.
Deputies initially requested the public's assistance with a welfare check for Ezra and Jones, saying they were unable to locate the pair.
An AMBER Alert was issued just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday for Ezra.
Within less than half an hour, the AMBER Alert was cancelled and the two were located safe and in good condition.
Deputies have not released additional details in the case at this time.
