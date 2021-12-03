WINSTON-SALEM, NC (FOX Carolina) – An Amber Alert has been put out for a missing child from Winston-Salem, according to the National Missing & Exploited Children organization.
Laela Jones, 13, was last seen Friday wearing a yellow hoodie with red on the chest, dark denim jeans with either black Nike slide or tie-dye crocs.
Jones is 5-feet-tall, 117 lbs., has black hair and brown eyes.
If you’ve seen Jones, you’re asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or 911.
