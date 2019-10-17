Fayetteville, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Fayetteville Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.
The alert was issued Thursday morning by the North Carolina Department of public Safety just before 6 a.m.
According to police, Nevia Maihyanna Nixon is approximately 5'3" tall, around 170 pounds with dyed red hair and hazel eyes.
If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Fayetteville Police Department immediately at (910) 676-1538, or call 911 or *HP.
