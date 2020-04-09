Durham, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Durham Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 2-year-old child.
According to police, Jeremy Rivas-Munoz is believed to have been abducted by Emerson Melendez Rivas. Police say Rivas allegedly stabbed Jeremy’s 24 year-old mother overnight on Myra Street and then left with their two year-old child.
Police say Jeremy is 2-years-old, approximately 2'10" tall, weight about 35 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and black shorts.
Police described Rivas, as 22-years-old, standing 5'10" tall weighing around 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police say Melendez was last seen wearing a black shirt and tan shorts, he has a skull tattoo on his neck and a rose tattoo on his left hand.
Police say they could be traveling in a blue sedan, possibly a Toyota.
If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Durham Police Department immediately at (919) 475-2263, or call 911 or *HP.
