CLARKSTON, GA (FOX Carolina) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old little boy by the Clarkston Police Department in Georgia.
Police say Blace Barnett was abducted from 1000 Montreal Road in Clarkston. He was left seated in the car when it was stolen in front of his home. This happened at 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Blace was described to have brown hair and brown eyes by officials. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with blue dinosaurs, a diaper, no pants, and was wrapped in a blanket.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Kids said Blace is with an unknown person in a 2002 grey Ford Explorer with a sign in the the back window that says, "Tag Applied For". The SUV has a temporary tag reading #P2722946.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Sgt. Trumble with the Clarkston Police Department at 404-557-8956.
