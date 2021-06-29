MEMPHIS, TN (FOX Carolina) - An AMBER Alert has been issued by the Memphis Police Department for a 7-month-old baby boy and his father who is wanted by law enforcement.
According to the alert, the baby, Braylen Clark, was last seen on Sunday, June 27 at approximately 1:30 p.m. with his non-custodial father, 26-year-old Barry Medlock who is wanted for second-degree murder.
Officials described baby Braylen as 27" long and 18 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Medlock is said to be 6'1" tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
If you have seen Braylen, Medlock or have information regarding their whereabouts, please contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-528-CASH or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
