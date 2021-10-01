CLAYTON, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Clayton Police Department issued an AMBER Alert for 2-year-old Dior Singleton.
Officers said they believe he is with his mother, Camille Singleton, who is wanted for murder in connection to an incident on September 30, 2021.
Camille was operating a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado U-Haul 2 door pickup truck with Arizona registration AL-35574. However, officers learned that the vehicle was turned back into a U-Haul dealership in Georgia by using a drop box.
Officers said they requested the Amber Alert after speaking with Dior's father who is currently deployed on a US Navy ship out at sea. They determined that the situation met the criteria for an Amber Alert based on the information gathered from Dior's father.
Anyone with information should contact the Clayton Police Department immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.