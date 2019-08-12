High Point City, NC, (FOX Carolina) - An Amber Alert has been canceled after police said a baby boy abducted in North Carolina was located.
According to officials, Legend Masir Goodwine, only a year old, was taken by a man, possibly wearing a light blue short sleeve shirt, blue jeans, dark shoes and a dark colored hat with white mesh in the back. Police in High Point City have further described the man as 6' tall, 165 pounds with dark brown hair. The say he appears to be between 20 and 30 years old.
Legend has light skin, is approximately two-feet-tall, and weighs 20 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes. Legend was last seen wearing an orange tank top with a ninja turtle blanket.
Just after 10 a.m., police tweeted that Legend and the vehicle his abductor fled in, a stolen, 4-door, Acura TL, gold in color, with license plate FES4626, were found in Davidson County.
New Information: Vehicle and child have been located in Davidson County by the Sherriffs Office. High Point Investigators are enroute to location. Child is in law enforcement custody reported to be safe. #HPPD— HighPoint(NC)Police (@HighPointPolice) August 12, 2019
Police said the boy is in law enforcement custody and is safe.
No word yet if the suspect had been located.
Police released these photos of the suspect.
This is the suspect that @HighPointPolice are currently looking for. #HPPD pic.twitter.com/Z3IqyVMPHa— HighPoint(NC)Police (@HighPointPolice) August 12, 2019
If you have any information regarding this abduction call High Point Police Department immediately at 336-883-3224 or call 911 or star HP.
