TRANSYLVANIA, NC (FOX Carolina)- Transylvania County Sheriff's Office is searching for 15-year-old Carlos Manuel-Chinchilla Vazquez.
A North Carolina Amber Alert was issued for a Child Abduction on Tuesday morning.
Deputies day that Carlos is a 15-year-old Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark pants and athletic shoes. He was also carrying a red and black backpack, according to deputies.
The unknown abductor was a male and he was operating a newer gray Nissan Rogue with tinted windows.
Anyone with information regarding this abduction is asked to call the Transylvania County Sheriffs Office at 828-884-3168 or 911.
