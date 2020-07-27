Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Anderson have confirmed an ambulance was struck by multiple rounds of gunfire early Monday morning.
According to Anderson Police Captain Mike Aikens, a Medshore ambulance was hit several times this morning just after 1 a.m. Captain Aikens was unable to verify what road the ambulance was traveling on when it was hit.
Police tell us at the time of the shooting, there were three people inside the ambulance. The driver, a patient and another paramedic.
Luckily, no injuries were reported in the shooting.
We're told no one is in custody at this time. We'll update as we learn more.
