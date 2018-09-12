GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A group of ambulances were involved in a collision on an Upstate highway early Wednesday evening.
The accident was reported just before 5 p.m. near northbound mile marker 51 on I-85.
DPS reports the collision involves injuries, but the extent of those injuries is unknown as of writing.
A FOX Carolina crew on scene reports at least 5 ambulances were involved. We are gathering more information and will update once we know more.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety said crews will begin breaking down the lane reversal on I-26 and US 501 on Thursday.
