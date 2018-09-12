Ambulances collide on I-85

These ambulances were involved in a collision on I-85 Wednesday evening. (FOX Carolina/ September 12, 2018)

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A group of ambulances were involved in a collision on an Upstate highway early Wednesday evening.

The accident was reported just before 5 p.m. near northbound mile marker 51 on I-85.

DPS reports the collision involves injuries, but the extent of those injuries is unknown as of writing.

A FOX Carolina crew on scene reports at least 5 ambulances were involved. We are gathering more information and will update once we know more.

