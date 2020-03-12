GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Classic rock band America has postponed their upcoming Greenville concert, the Peace Center announced Thursday.
The concert was scheduled for Tuesday, March 17.
The Peace Center also released this statement from Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell of America:
“In an effort to do our part to help slow the spread of the coronavirus among our fans and the country at large, the band America has made the decision to postpone shows booked for the coming weeks. We will do everything possible to reschedule when feasible. We encourage everyone to stay informed and follow the advice of the medical community to keep themselves healthy at this time.”
Ticket buyers will automatically receive refunds based on their method of payment and the venue said they are working with America’s team to reschedule the concert for a future date.
MORE-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.