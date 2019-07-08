SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Looking for something to keep the kids entertained on a hot summer day? Well, an America's Got Talent contestant will be headlining a free concert in the small town of Woodruff, S.C.
The concert will be held in McKinney Park amphitheater on Friday, July 12th at 7 p.m. Admission is free.
Noah Guthrie from America's Got Talent and the TV show Glee will be performing with Country Soul Revival for a night of music and fun.
The concert will go from 7-10 p.m.
Local vendors will be serving food and drink as well as beer and wine!
MORE NEWS
Police: Two pipe bombs detonate outside of Pickens County Courthouse Sunday night
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.