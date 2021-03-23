ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- American Airlines is adding routes from Asheville Regional Airport to Philadelphia and New York City.
The new routes are part of American Airlines' efforts to increase service at Asheville Regional Airport.
Executive Director of Asheville Regional Airport, Lew Bleiweis, said in a press release, “There is pent-up demand for air travel, and travel numbers are increasing as more and more people become vaccinated. We are thrilled to see this excellent air service returning and thank American Airlines for their continued commitment to the AVL market.”
Daily flights to Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) begin April 2, and seasonal Saturday flights to New York LaGuardia Airport begin May 8.
Book tickets at AA.com.
Previously: 5 big signs that travel is roaring back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.