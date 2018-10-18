Columbia, SC (Fox Carolina) - A South Carolina mother said American Airlines inducted her teenage daughter into their flight crew, who is special needs but also fighting terminal illness, on Saturday.
Deanna Berry said Shantell "Princess" Pooser is a 17 year old from Columbia who is currently battling a series of airway defects known as laryngomalacia, tracheomalacia, and tracheobronchial malacia.
Berry informed us that as of last year, the growths that are complicating her daughter's health and breathing have come back. Berry regularly flies with her daughter across the country to Cincinnati Children's Hospital for the treatment she requires.
Illness has not stopped Princess from remaining vibrant, and her mother says, she loves to travel. After the rental car service became to expensive and racked up thousands in bills, Berry decided to take to the air. This is where Princess was introduced to her passion.
“So far, we’ve been on over 57. That’s including the connecting flights, as well, too,” she said.
One day, Princess said to her mother, "Mommy, I want to be a flight attendant."
Princess' mother got in touch with American Airlines, and together they collaborated to make her dream a reality, just in time for her birthday.
Originally, Deanna Berry was going to make a DIY uniform for her daughter, and contacted the flight agency for three of Princess' favorite members of the crew to come to her upcoming birthday party, two flight attendants, and a pilot.
Berry promised her daughter that she would make every birthday she reached just as special as the last.
Well after telling the airline their story, American Airlines wanted to do more for the bubbly teen. The airline then gave Princess her own uniform and filled the flight's first class with her family and friends and special guests, including the Mayor of Columbia, Stephen Benjamin. Who not only attended, but presented Princess with a golden city medallion, as a birthday gift.
Princess was ready for her first day on the job, sporting her new uniform and receiving a special introduction before the flight. After her celebration on board, she was even surprised with a birthday cake. The airline then renamed the plane for the day in honor of their new attendant, dubbing the jet 'Shannie's World USA'.
From now on, Princess will be recognized on every flight she takes as honorary flight attendant. She also will be able to keep and wear her uniform every time as well.
Her mom says Princess’ airways are now more than 87 percent obstructed. They’ll be flying back to Cincinnati later this month to continue treatment. Already Princess has exceeded doctors' expectations and continues to make a difference and inspire others fighting similar terminal illness battles.
More on Princess' story and the foundation behind her, can be found at www.savingshanniefoundation.org
