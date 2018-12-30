(FOX Carolina) The Tigers are headed to the National Championship! Clemson faces off against Alabama on Monday, January 7 in Santa Clara, California.
Thanks to American Airlines, Tiger fans can fly straight to the west coast from Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport for all the excitement!
The airline announced on its website that it's adding direct flights from both Greenville and Birmingham to Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport on January 5 with direct return flights on January 8.
Greenville-Spartanburg Airport later announced on Sunday that Delta would be adding flights on January 4 to San Jose, which is scheduled for takeoff at 4 p.m. Delta's returning flight would leave from San Jose at 10 a.m. on January 8.
Additionally, the airport announced United Airlines would add nonstop flights to San Francisco International Airport from GSP on January 6, taking off at 11:45 a.m. United's return flight from San Francisco departs January 8 at 11:15 a.m.
American Airlines also operates up to 16 flights per day to San Jose from its hubs in Dallas, Chicago, Phoenix and Los Angeles.
“We know how important these special events are for our customers throughout the year, and it’s our job to provide the best ways for them to get there and back," said Vasu Raja, Vice President of Network and Schedule Planning for American."These direct flights from GSP and BHM, along with connecting service through our hubs, accomplish just that.”
The airline has a complete schedule of the added services on their website.
