GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Zeta first slammed the Gulf Coast as a stronger Category 2 hurricane late Wednesday night. Thursday morning, it became a tropical storm over land, barreling through the Upstate and mountains of western North Carolina. In its wake, Zeta left behind debris, power outages, snapped trees, and downed power lines.
An elderly couple was among the many families affected by the storm's destruction. Their house on Tigerville Road is okay, but two large oak trees crashed down on their driveway, blocking the way for them to leave. Now, enter Marie Masse and her 7-year-old son. Marie's family saw the need for the couple, especially because the gentleman living in that home is on oxygen.
Immediately, Marie's family worked to clear the tree blocking the driveway. Her 7-year-old geared up a chainsaw to start cutting up the trees, but as the family worked, Marie noticed one thing amidst the branches and leaves: a small American flag, with a lower corner torn, but the flag nonetheless still hanging from its mast.
Marie shared a photo of her child working away, with the flag gently hanging in the background. She also shared a photo of the flag itself, appearing to waft gently in front of the fallen trees her family was working on.
With clouds against a blue sky, Marie's family continued to clear the trees out. And set against that backdrop was the small American flag. Slightly torn, but still standing after the storm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.