ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens says that American flags were burned late Saturday night, according to a release from the cemetery.
The cemetery, located in Anderson, says that the Bell Tower was also vandalized with a spray painted message that read "Separating Church and State"
In total, Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens says that 21 flags were burned during the vandalism. The cemetery says that this is the second time flags have been burned.
FOX Carolina has reached out to law enforcement for more details on the incident.
