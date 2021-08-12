GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The American Heart Association (AHA) said it partnered with Meals on Wheels and New Horizon Family Health Services (NHFHS) to launch a blood pressure monitoring program for community members living with high blood pressure.
According to a press release from AHA, they worked with Harper Construction to provide health resources, including blood pressure cuffs, to New Horizon Family Heath Services patients who have been diagnosed with high blood pressure. They also mention that NHFHS' Nurse Patient Care Coordinator/ Educators will work with these individuals to help them monitor and manage their blood pressure from home.
It is also mentioned that individuals will also be provided healthy meals through Meals on Wheels delivery service.
“This collaboration furthers our organization’s mission of improving the health of the communities we serve by providing NHFHS’ Nurse Patient Care Coordinator/Educators an additional tool when working with patients diagnosed with high blood pressure to help manage this chronic condition,” said Regina M. Mitchell, New Horizon Family Health Services President and Chief Executive Officer in the release.
