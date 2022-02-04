The study showed the pandemic has people sitting down too much, but there are things you can do to combat this.
You can work out from your desk.
Prisma Health cardiologist Dr. Will Halligan says he's seeing the affects of the pandemic on the heart.
"We are definitely seeing heart effects from the pandemic. People are more sedentary," Halligan said.
The shows sitting throughout the day is on the rise and walking is declining. Dr. Halligan says this can affect your heart health.
“Being sedentary, in general, has been pretty tightly linked to worsened heart outcomes and having heart issues," said Halligan.
And though some of us work out when we're not at our jobs, Prisma Health's Life Center manager of operations Libby Boerger says it's time to get active at work.
"You might work out 30 minutes before work. You might work out 30 minutes after work, but those eight hours in between with constant sitting isn’t going to be taken away just by those 30 minutes of exercise morning or evening," Boerger said.
Boerger says there are plenty of exercises you can do right at your desk:
• Opt to sit on an exercise ball rather than a chair.
• Leg lifts
• Heel lifts
•Squats
• Push-ups against a raised desk or the wall
• Use a resistance band
Whatever you do, Boerger says to just get up and move.
"I think the biggest thing is to plan every 30 minutes, every hour during the day, set a timer and get up," Boerger said, "Walk for a minute, even five minutes, but, really, all you need is a minute so you can move your body."
Dr. Halligan says even a little bit of exercise has great benefits to your health.
The heart is one of the body's most vital organs. We should treat it that way.
“Every little bit helps set reachable goals and build up overtime with a goal to be getting to that 150 minutes a week of moderate or 75 minutes a week of more vigorous exercise," Halligan said.
Dr. Halligan is hosting live stream through Prisma on Feb. 24 to answer your heart health questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.