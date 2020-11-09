Laurens, SC (FOX Carolina) - Coming up this weekend, on Saturday, November 14, the American Legion Post 25 will host a toy run to benefit children in need.
The toy run, which begins at 1 p.m., will benefit the Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Laurens City's Christmas for Kids programs.
Registration for the event is from 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. with kick-stands up at 1 p.m.
Organizers say the entry fee for the event is a new, unwrapped toy.
The Ride begins and ends at the BI-LO Shopping Center at 1500 Western Square Drive.
Organizers say everyone is welcome to participate. Be sure to head out and help every child have a toy for Christmas!
More news: Police arrest suspected burglar in Asheville; say he's linked to two other cases, one an armed robbery
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.