ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Regional Airport announced on Friday that American Airlines will begin offering new nonstop flights to Boston, Chicago, and Washington, DC this summer.
American will offer daily nonstop service to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) as well as new Saturday service to Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD).
The flights to DCA begins June 3 and will operate through Sept. 7. Flights to BOS and ORD both begin June 5, and will operate through Nov. 6 and Sept. 4, respectively. Each flight will be on regional, 76-seat planes.
“American continues to show significant commitment to the western North Carolina market,” said Lew Bleiweis, A.A.E., Executive Director of the Greater Asheville Regional Airport Authority, in a news release. “It is exciting to welcome these new routes this summer, which are great new options for travelers. The connectivity American offers is very important to the quality air service available at AVL, and I thank them for their amazing partnership.”
Flights can be booked at www.aa.com.
