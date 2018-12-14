'American Pickers' filming episodes in SC; looking for people with unique antiques, collections

American Pickers. (Source: City of Woodruff)

(FOX Carolina) – The cable show “American Pickers” will be returning to South Carolina to film new episodes early next year, according to The State.

The newspaper reports hosts Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz and the crew of the popular History Channel show will film in the Palmetto state in January.

If you know anyone with a large, private collection of antiques that the ‘pickers’ can hunt through, the producers want you to get in touch.

You can send a name, phone number, location, and escription of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST (855-653-7878). 

