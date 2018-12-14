(FOX Carolina) – The cable show “American Pickers” will be returning to South Carolina to film new episodes early next year, according to The State.
The newspaper reports hosts Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz and the crew of the popular History Channel show will film in the Palmetto state in January.
If you know anyone with a large, private collection of antiques that the ‘pickers’ can hunt through, the producers want you to get in touch.
You can send a name, phone number, location, and escription of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST (855-653-7878).
PREVIOUSLY:
Do you live in South Carolina and think you have a valuable antique or notable collection? If so, you could be featured on the documentary series "American Pickers"!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.