GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - American Red Cross volunteers are helping multiple families following an apartment fire in Greenville Co.
According to Red Cross, at least a dozen units at the Roper Mountain Wood Apartment complex were damaged Sunday morning leaving around 20 people in need of help.
Red Cross said they are providing financial assistance for immediate needs like shelter, food and clothes to the families impacted.
“As our teams work with the families impacted, we are thinking about all of them and want to provide support,” said Lisa Colby, the Executive Director of the Upstate Chapter, in a news release. “This is another sad reminder that fires can happen anywhere at any time and we must always be prepared for such disasters.”
