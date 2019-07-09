HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – The American Red Cross said they are facing a blood shortage and have issued an emergency call for donations of all blood types.
The Red Cross said Tuesday they now have less than a three-day supply of most blood types available – and less than a two-day supply of type O blood – for patients. They try to maintain at least a five-day supply.
“Medical emergencies and critical treatments don’t stop for holiday celebrations. Patients depend on lifesaving blood transfusions every day,” said Cliff Numark, senior vice president, Red Cross Blood Services in a news releasde. “Right now, the Red Cross only has less than a three-day supply when we need a five-day supply to be prepared for all situations that require blood products. To help meet this need, we’ve added about 8,000 additional appointments at blood donation centers and community blood drives over the next few weeks to accommodate more donors. But we need people to fill those appointments, please join us today.”
The Red Cross is asking people to donate at one of several upcoming blood drives in Western NC:
Thursday, July 11
Forest City Owls
214 McNair Drive, Forest City
3:30 pm to 8:00 pm
For more information or to schedule an appointment please visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Monday, July 15
American Red Cross Henderson Office
211 1st Avenue East, Hendersonville
10:00 am to 2:30 pm
For more information or to schedule an appointment please visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Wednesday, July 17
Spencer Baptist Church
187 North Oak Street, Spindale
2:00 pm to 7:00 pm
For more information or to schedule an appointment please visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Thursday, July 18
French Broad Baptist Church
182 Grandview Lane, Hendersonville
2:00 pm to 6:30 pm
For more information or to schedule an appointment please call the church at (828) 891-4665.
First Baptist Church
246 North Main Street , Rutherfordton
2:00 pm to 6:30 pm
For more information or to schedule an appointment please visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Tuesday, July 23
Hudson Library
554 Main Street, Highlands
11:00 am to 3:00 pm
For more information or to schedule an appointment please visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS
Wednesday, July 24
Rutherfordton Fire Department
144 North Mitchell Street, Rutherfordton
3:00 pm to 6:00 pm
For more information or to schedule an appointment please visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Thursday, July 25
Henderson County Government
1st Avenue East, Hendersonville
11:00 am to 4:00 pm
For more information or to schedule an appointment please call (828) 697-4809.
Friday, July 26
Wal-Mart
197 Plaza Drive, Forest City
10:00 am to 2:30 pm
For more information or to schedule an appointment please visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Saturday, July 27
Lowe's
184 Lowes Boulevard, Forest City
10:00 am to 2:30 pm
For more information or to schedule an appointment please visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Monday, July 29
YMCA
810 6th Avenue West, Hendersonville
10:00 am to 2:30 pm
For more information or to schedule an appointment please visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Ellenboro Community at Race Path Baptist Church
1171 Race Path Church Road, Ellenboro
3:00 pm to 7:30 pm
For more information or to schedule an appointment please call Terri Smith at (828) 453-8321.
