HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – The American Red Cross said they are facing a blood shortage and have issued an emergency call for donations of all blood types.

The Red Cross said Tuesday they now have less than a three-day supply of most blood types available – and less than a two-day supply of type O blood – for patients. They try to maintain at least a five-day supply.

“Medical emergencies and critical treatments don’t stop for holiday celebrations. Patients depend on lifesaving blood transfusions every day,” said Cliff Numark, senior vice president, Red Cross Blood Services in a news releasde. “Right now, the Red Cross only has less than a three-day supply when we need a five-day supply to be prepared for all situations that require blood products. To help meet this need, we’ve added about 8,000 additional appointments at blood donation centers and community blood drives over the next few weeks to accommodate more donors. But we need people to fill those appointments, please join us today.”

The Red Cross is asking people to donate at one of several upcoming blood drives in Western NC:

Thursday, July 11                            

Forest City Owls                                            

214 McNair Drive, Forest City

3:30 pm to 8:00 pm                                                               

For more information or to schedule an appointment please visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767).

                                                                                             

Monday, July 15                               

American Red Cross Henderson Office                                           

211 1st Avenue East, Hendersonville                                   

10:00 am to 2:30 pm                                                             

For more information or to schedule an appointment please visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Wednesday, July 17                        

Spencer Baptist Church                                            

187 North Oak Street, Spindale

2:00 pm to 7:00 pm                                                               

For more information or to schedule an appointment please visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767).

 

Thursday, July 18                            

French Broad Baptist Church                                    

182 Grandview Lane, Hendersonville

2:00 pm to 6:30 pm                                       

For more information or to schedule an appointment please call the church at (828) 891-4665.   

First Baptist Church                                       

246 North Main Street , Rutherfordton                                               

2:00 pm to 6:30 pm                                                               

For more information or to schedule an appointment please visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Tuesday, July 23                              

Hudson Library                                              

554 Main Street, Highlands   

11:00 am to 3:00 pm                                                             

For more information or to schedule an appointment please visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS

Wednesday, July 24                        

Rutherfordton Fire Department                                             

144 North Mitchell Street, Rutherfordton

3:00 pm to 6:00 pm                                                               

For more information or to schedule an appointment please visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Thursday, July 25                            

Henderson County Government                                           

1st Avenue East, Hendersonville                                                                  

11:00 am to 4:00 pm                                                             

For more information or to schedule an appointment please call (828) 697-4809.              

Friday, July 26                                  

Wal-Mart                                            

197 Plaza Drive, Forest City 

10:00 am to 2:30 pm                                                             

For more information or to schedule an appointment please visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767).

                           

Saturday, July 27                             

Lowe's                                                

184 Lowes Boulevard, Forest City                                        

10:00 am to 2:30 pm                                                             

For more information or to schedule an appointment please visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Monday, July 29                               

YMCA                                    

810 6th Avenue West, Hendersonville

10:00 am to 2:30 pm                                                             

For more information or to schedule an appointment please visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Ellenboro Community at Race Path Baptist Church                                     

1171 Race Path Church Road, Ellenboro     

3:00 pm to 7:30 pm                                       

For more information or to schedule an appointment please call Terri Smith at (828) 453-8321.               

