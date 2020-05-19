Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The American Red Cross of South Carolina is launching a Virtual Family Assistance Center to support families suffering a loss or grief during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Through the assistance center, people will be able to access virtual programs, to get help with coping skills and speak with trained professionals.
The red cross says trained mental health, spiritual care and health service volunteers will be on hand to help with the following:
- Connecting with families over the phone to offer condolences, support and access to resources that may be available
- Providing support for virtual memorial services for families, including connecting with local faith-based community partners
- Hosting online classes to foster resilience and facilitate coping skills
- Sharing information and referrals to state and local agencies as well as other community organizations including legal resources for estate, custody, immigration or other issues
The Red Cross says all Family Assistance Center support will be provided virtually and is completely confidential and free.
Those in need of services can click here, or call 833-492-0094 for help.
