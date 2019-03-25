GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) --Doors open at 7 p.m. with a performance by artist and student coach for Furman Men’s Lacrosse Robbie Bletchley, also known as B3 The Third.
Presented by the Furman Student Activities Board, the event is open to the public.
Tickets for the public are available through Ticketmaster, $20 in advance, and $30 day-of-show. Wristbands for floor access are available for purchase at the concert.
Tickets and floor access wristbands for Furman students, staff and faculty are available through regular campus outlets.
Aminé is best known for his Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) triple-platinum breakout hit “Caroline,” which later scored a quadruple-platinum certification from RIAA after the song was featured on his debut album “GOODFORYOU” that went Gold.
Buoyed by “Caroline,” which peaked at No. 11 on Billboard’s Hot 100 Songs Chart, “RedMercedes” and “Wedding Crashers,” the album won the attention of XXL magazine, which chose him for one of the coveted cover stars for its “2017 Freshman Class.”
In his first major profile, The New York Times described “GOODFORYOU” as “amiable, inventive and idiosyncratic, one of the year’s most intriguing hip-hop albums and also a bold statement of left-field pop.”
Between explosive sets at Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and beyond, he delivered show-stopping performances on “The Tonight Show” starring Jimmy Fallon, “Late Night” with Seth Meyers, and others, solidifying his command of the stage.
A fan of all genres, and son of Ethiopian immigrants, the rapper, artist, and director draws equal influence from his parents’ heritage as he does from trailblazers such as Kanye West and André 3000.
“My parents always played African music and Bob Marley,” said Aminé in his Republic Records biography. “I grew up on everything from Erykah Badu to John Mayer.”
Building on a lifelong passion for music, he began recording in high school, quietly sharpening his mic skills. While attending Portland State University, in his hometown, he released his 2015 project “Calling Brio.” Merging visual lyricism, swaggering production, and clever bars, it became a phenomenon on Soundcloud, racking up over a million plays, and drawing the attention of Complex magazine as an artist to watch.
In 2018, Aminé released “ONEPOINTFIVE,” which he described as an “EPLPMixtapeAlbum.” His second full-length project is due out this year. Aminé says he wants his work to reflect his rich heritage and diverse influences. “My songs need to be good for the listener personally,” he told Republic Records.
MORE NEWS
The newest Popeyes to open in the Upstate was closed Monday after running out of food
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.