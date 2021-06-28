The COVID-19 vaccination drive is falling far behind in the deeply religious and conservative Amish communities across the U.S. The Amish don’t have any religious beliefs that forbid them from getting vaccines. But experts say their mistrust of the government and wariness about preventive medicine are fueling the low rates. Another factor they say is the widespread skepticism in the rural places where the Amish live. Public health officials are trying to combat that. They’ve put up billboards, posters and reached out to bishops in Amish churches. But that has done little to increase vaccinations among the Amish.
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.