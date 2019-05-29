ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – An Anderson woman told the SC Education Lottery, the first words out of her husband’s mouth when she told him she’d won $250,000 playing a scratch-off was “I’m getting a new truck,” lottery officials said.
The couple cashed in the winning “Win Win Win” scratch-off Tuesday in Columbia.
The wife said she bought the winning ticket on a break at work and then locked the ticket in her car and went back to work like nothing had happened.
“I didn’t know if it was real,” she admitted, but her husband didn’t need convincing when he found out.
“I already picked out a truck,” he told lottery officials Tuesday.
His added, “Maybe I’ll drive it on my day off.”
Two top prizes of $250,000 remain in the $10 “Win Win Win game,” at odds of 1 in 660,000.
The winning ticket was sold at the Anderson Quick Stop.
