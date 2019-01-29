SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – An event called “Drag Queen Story Hour” coming to a Greenville County library branch is getting a lot of people talking.
According to a Facebook event page, Drag Queen Story Hour will be held at the Five Forks Branch Library on Sunday, Feb. 17 from 3 – 5 p.m.
The event is being put on by the group Mom’s Liberal Happy Hour SC. The group said four readers will participate in the event.
The group posted, “We at MLHHSC have found that early exposure to all the different kinds of beautiful people in the world helps our children become more kind, confident, and tolerant individuals. We are so excited to share this opportunity with the upstate community.”
However, some Upstate parents are not excited about the event. Multiple parents e-mailed the FOX Carolina newsroom complaining about the event and threatening a protest.
Jimmy Wooten, Community Engagement Manager for the Greenville County Library System, confirmed the event was scheduled in accordance with the library’s police on use of meeting spaces but is not being sponsored or promoted by the library system.
Below is Wooten’s full statement on the matter:
We are receiving a mixture of questions, complaints, and positive comments from the public about a drag queen story hour at the Five Forks Branch of the Greenville County Library System.
This event is not sponsored or promoted by the Greenville County Library System. It is a reserved use of a public meeting space within the Meeting Spaces Use Policy and Regulations established by the Greenville County Library System’s Board of Trustees.
Users interested in reserving a public meeting space must complete an application and agree to comply with the Meeting Spaces Use Policy and Regulations which can be obtained from any Library location and online at https://www.greenvillelibrary.org/meeting-spaces.
All Library meeting spaces are available on an equitable basis, regardless of the beliefs or affiliations of the individuals or groups requesting their use. Approved use of Library meeting spaces does not constitute endorsement of the applicant’s viewpoints.
