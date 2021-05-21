White Horse Road Blocked by overturned truck (4)

A viewer submitted photo showing an overturned truck that is blocking White Horse Road in Greenville (Brian Johnson, May 21, 2021)

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Officials responded to an overturned truck on White Horse Road over I-85 that is causing traffic delays. 

Troopers from the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) said that there was no injuries to the driver and a heavy duty tow truck was called to get the truck upright. They add that traffic is currently being detoured to I-85 

Overturned truck blocks traffic on White Horse Road in Greenville, SC

1 of 4

The wreck is still in progress, we will continue to update this story as more details are released 

More news: Gov. Cooper issues Executive Order to restart requirements for unemployment 

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.