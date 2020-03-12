An Upstate financial advisor talks Coronavirus, financial portfolios

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Inside Bertolo's Pizza in Greenville County, pizza orders are up and Eric Gleason is also
concerned about his slice of the pie in the stock market.
"You look at the market too, how it's- I think it's kinda overreacting," Gleason said.
Financial experts say the Coronavirus caused uncertainty in the market and because people need their dough, they advise them to review their investments and retirement plans, like 401Ks.
"I'm retired. Naturally, when the market drops like it's done- how much longer am I going to have for it to recover?" Gleason asked."I feel like it's going to come back."
Johnnie Hall is a financial advisor with Edward Jones in Greer. He says there are talks in Washington to try to stabilize the economy.
"It's definitely been a shock to our system and to the economic system we have. I think there's concern on supply chains coming out of different parts of the world," Hall said.
He says depending on the advice from your financial advisor it could be a good time for you to diversify your portfolio.
"That means your ought to have a certain amount in international, certain amount in dividend stocks, certain amount in bonds, certain amount in mid-cap, small cap," Hall said."It's really a great opportunity for you to by, buy low."
For those who are retired, Hall says look at fixed income positions that aren't invested in the stock market like CDs or money markets.
"The largest economy in the world- we ought to be able to fix this and endure this in a really positive way," Hall said."We really believe and are hopeful about the future."
And that makes Gleason feel better about his slice of the pie.
"I'm not as concerned with it affecting me right now," Gleason said.
