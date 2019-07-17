GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) There is construction for new apartments and plans for downtown condos, but U.A. Thompson with the Urban Divinity Development Corporation, which is an arm of the Urban Divinity School, says those who once lived in those urban areas in Greenville are being pushed out.
"We are aware that as people continuously move into our county, further gentrification and marginalization will occur," Thompson said.
So, he's donating an acre of land, which he owns, to build housing for those who are low-income.
"We can start fighting gentrification by buying the block back," Thompson said.
The plan is to build 8 to 16 tiny or container homes for those who are in need and rent them at a low rate. The homes will be located on Boling Circle in Greenville.
"We have to come to a point where we say okay, what can we provide for those who have a need," Traci Fant said.
She's the director of community relations with Urban Divinity and says when she moved to the area years ago she needed affordable housing.
"It definitely gave me hope. I was at a time in my life where I was separated and had four small children. If it weren't for the government apartment, I don't know if I would've made it," Fant said.
Brenton Dana is a board member.
"It's going to take a private entity with private funds to help get ahead of this," Dana said.
A map of the land outlines where the containers may be placed and there are initiatives in place to generate more funding.
"Support from community and private donors is absolutely critical and it's been successful so far," Dana said.
The hope is those without homes will soon have one.
The group is working with the Greenville County Redevelopment Authority and a developer in the state to create the community, which is estimated at a $500,000 project. An outfitted container could cost about $25,000 each or an empty one at $3,000. Members with the group are trying to decide if it would be more cost effective to buy them at $3,000 and work with a local contractor to equip them. They say they want to help as many families as possible.
Group members say they hope to clear the land on Boling Circle in about 30 days and have at least two homes built by the end of the year.
