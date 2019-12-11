PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Dignity Memorial’s Homeless Veterans Burial Program has invited the public to attend the burial service of a homeless Upstate veteran on Friday.
Dignity said Army veteran William D. Rowland, 64, passed away in November.
Rowland was homeless and had no family to claim his remains.
On Friday, he will be buried with military honors at Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery, located at 140 Inway Drive in Anderson.
The service will begin with a procession at 11:45 a.m. from Dillard Memorial Funeral Home on Gentry Memorial Highway in Pickens to the cemetery in Anderson.
Dignity said Rowland was born on February 26, 1955 in Pickens. He enlisted in the United States Army on July 7, 1972. He served honorably until May 29, 1973, receiving a National Defense Service Medal, Sharpshooter (Rifle).
After Rowland’s death, Dignity said the Pickens County Veterans Affairs Office found that he had no next of kin able to provide for his final arrangements.
Rowland’s burial is sponsored by Dillard Memorial Funeral Home, as well as the Homeless Veterans Burial Program.
