WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Solicitor David Wagner said Friday a man will spend 40 years in prison without parole for killing a 22-month-old girl and injuring her sister in a later incident.
Matthew Jason Chappell pled guilty to great bodily Injury to a child and no contest to voluntary manslaughter.
Investigators said Chappell killed 22-month-old Gwynne Hess on June 9, 2017.
The baby’s death was initially considered accidental as a result of choking.
The case was reopened on November 21, 2017 after a 3-year-old girl was injured in Chappell’s home. She suffered bi-lateral skull fractures which doctors told investigators were not accidental.
In both cases, Chappell was home alone with the children.
In the case of the older child, Chappell told investigators he had been playing with the child when he pushed her and she fell backwards. She hit her head and got knocked out. However, Wagner said Chappell waited a long time and attempted to clean up evidence of blood in the home before calling for help.
While being questioned in that case, Wagner said Chappell confessed that he had picked up Gwynne and dropped her on the floor causing her to choke before her death in June 2017.
“Based on this information, the decision was made to exhume the remains of Gwynne Hess for autopsy,” Wagner said. “The medical examiner found massive fractures to the side and back of Gwynne’s head. He further opined that the amount of force to cause these injuries to Gwynne’s skull would be the equivalent of falling off a three-story building.”
