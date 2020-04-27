SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Spartanburg County coroner said a woman who was hurt in a crash on I-26 in mid-April passed away Monday at the hospital where she had worked as a nurse.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger said Jessica Leigh Burton on Laurens was hurt in a crash on April 18 along I-26 near the Cross Anchor Road exit.
Clevenger said Burton passed away at 3:41 a.m. Monday.
Burton worked as a nurse at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, the coroner said.
