Brady's Screen Printing & Embroidery is based along Concord Road in Anderson. If you know or are a South Carolina business owner that wants to carry these shirts, or would like to purchase and show support, just go to this link.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Looking to help? An Anderson based screen-printing shop is designing shirts to support local businesses and employees that have been affected during the outbreak.
The shirts are available for wholesale, so businesses may use the proceeds for supporting employees.
PHOTOS: Upstate based business designs shirts to support local shopping
