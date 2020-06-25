GATLINBURG, Tenn. (FOX Carolina) - Want to get a 360-degree view of the Smoky Mountains? Starting July 8, you can in downtown Gatlinburg.
The Anakeesta theme park says the new AnaVista Tower will open on July 8 and will be the only one of its kind in the world. The tower promises views of the mountains and surrounding states. The tower is part of the park's $6.5 million expansion and opens during the town's 75th anniversary year.
A special commemoration is planned for July 8 at 10 a.m.
