LOUISVILLE, KY (FOX Carolina) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Louisville stopped a shipment containing 13 pieces of ancient artifacts from the 10th century headed to Sumter, South Carolina July 24.
The shipment was arriving from Mexico and heading to a home in Sumter, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency.
The collection included one skull and 12 adzes (tools for chopping).
An expert in ancient Americas determined the collection dated from Post-classic to the Aztec era, 1100 through 1532 AD.
“I’m extremely proud that our officers were able to stop priceless artifacts from being lost forever,” said LaFonda Sutton-Burke, Director, Field Operations-Chicago Field Office. “Customs and Border Protection will continue to use our border authority to identify and rescue precious antiquities being smuggled by those who profit on the theft of historical and cultural property and return them to their rightful owners.”
Most countries have laws that protect their cultural property, such as art, artifacts, antiquities, or other archeological and ethnological material, according to the agency. These laws include export controls and national ownership of cultural property.
Therefore, although they don’t necessarily grant ownership, consignees or importers must have documents such as export permits and receipts when importing such items into the United States, according to the agency.
