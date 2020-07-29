ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) — For 17 years Lisa Butler has worked with homeless students in the Anderson 5 School District to, as she says, level the playing field by finding them food, shelter and transportation. This fall, though, she said providing mental health support will be just as important.
The district counted more than 250 students by the last day of in person classes in the spring. Of those, 65 were kids on their own without a parent or guardian. Most of them were in high school, Butler said, but some were still in elementary school.
Those students still received aid, but it was over-the-phone rather than face-to-face.
“Emotionally, it’s going to be tough,” said Butler, who is the district's homeless student liaison. “It takes a toll on their education because they’re not focused.”
Butler said the district had at least one case of a student being abused while at home in the spring and even more students with a parent who is the victim of domestic violence.
“Whether they’re abused or their parents are being abused, it’s going to take a toll emotionally on how they emotionally adapt to going back to school and just dealing with everything,” Butler said.
To help, Butler said she’s applied for a grant through the McKinney-Vento Education for Homeless Children and Youths program.
This year the state will be awarding 20 grants from a pool of $1.12 million.
Butler said the money could go toward hiring another therapist or case worker.
“Everybody makes a big influence on the students so it’s hard for them to be on their own especially if they’re dealing with some issues at home,” she said.
Between 2018 and 2019, the district received $78,000 through the program, according to state records.
Butler said they are also making their tutoring program virtual for the students this fall and handing out hygiene packets, with masks and hand sanitizer.
In-person visits have resumed in the district. Butler is asking any student who needs help to contact her at 864-260-5000.
