ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson Area Crime Stoppers on Wednesday presented a donation check to Sheriff Chad McBride and members of the Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit in memory of K9 Deputy Roscoe.
Roscoe was killed by friendly fire when deputies were returning fire at a suspect who shot himself after a chase in August.
The WLS Foundation, a national veterans organization headquartered in the Upstate, has also provided funds to the sheriff’s office in Roscoe’s memory. U.S. Rep Jeff Duncan even presented a flag flown at the U.S. Capitol to the sheriff in memory of the fallen K-9 in late September.
PREVIOUSLY - Anderson community bids farewell to fallen K-9 Deputy Roscoe in emotional tribute
