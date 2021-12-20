ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- An Anderson artist is using his talents to raise money for those in need this winter.
Joey Withinarts said he is working to raise money to buy warm clothing for those who need it this winter.
Withinarts told us that he wants to help the homeless because he knows what it's like to be in their shoes. "I was sleeping in a vehicle for about three months," Withinarts said. "Trying to find places to stay and sleeping in parks and police telling me certain places were restricted, and I was just trying my best to make it.”
Withinarts is currently working on paintings that he plans to sell to raise money for his cause. You can learn more about purchasing his art at Joey Withinarts.
