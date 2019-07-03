Anderson artist writes powerful song about gun violence destroying lives in his community

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Anderson native says he is tired of the violence and he is using his gift for music to send a message to his community.
It is gaining a lot of attention on social media, reaching out further than he anticipated.
Christian Johnson says he has a heart for his city, that's why he started the Facebook post with "Dear Anderson". He says despite many wanting to leave the town, that's never been his story because he feels the city that you’re in is only as good as the people in it.
Johnson says if you want to make your city better, you just have to be a better person and stay there and do the work. He's hoping to use his platform to help.
One line of the lyrics says, "It ain't worth it.... the gun that killed my brother ... it ain't worth it. I don't even care what it's for ... it ain't worth it"
"This generation needs to gain a respect for life and value their own lives enough to understand that every argument is not worth violence. Every time somebody talks about you or disrespect you it doesn’t have to result in you giving it a response," he pleads.
The singer, who doesn't normally rap, says the words came to him one morning for this song with a powerful message to his community in the midst of a tough time for many families grieving the loss of loved ones.
Johnson says "if we stand for life, let’s stand for life, let’s stand against violence, but don’t just wait until it happens and it hits home for us, then that’s when we want to he say something. It shouldn’t just matter if it’s my cousin or your cousin or somebody I don’t know. If a life is lost that’s a life and we should care. Let’s just know who we are and stand up."
"That Smith side of my family had just come from a funeral and then two hours later we heard that he had been killed. My mom, she was just bawling and I was kind of confused for a second because I know we were hurt but we do know him personally like that, but she was just so upset about the killing and things going on and people dying for no reason. And that’s when it made me realize that I have become numb to all of it," says Johnson.
Even though he realized he was becoming numb, he uses his faith to remind him of what is at stake and why he has to be a part of changing the mindset of every young person he meets and convincing every adult that they have to do the same.
"If life has no purpose, then it is easier to just dismiss it all, it is easier to not try to give it a meaning or find a meaning in what happens because you don’t feel like life has a purpose anyway other than what you see here," he elaborates. "When things don’t have value, you don’t care about them so that is the same thing with this. If I don’t feel like your life was created for a purpose, it it’s easier for me to take it, but when I realize you have a purpose,it’s not mine to take."
This song has been shared more than 1,000 times and he says though it's just a song, he hopes it encourages people to use their gifts to be apart of stopping the violence.
"I’m just thankful that I was able to touch so many people but I hope it also inspires people to do more because at the end of the day it’s just a song but the real action starts now."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.