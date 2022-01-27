ANDERSON, SC (F0X CAROLINA) - The Anderson Arts Center celebrates its 50th anniversary.
The Arts Center was established in 1972 with the vision and backing of local philanthropist Callie Stringer Rainey.
It was known as the Anderson County Arts Council at this time, and met at Anderson College. It thrived for 34 years at the Carnegie Library on Main Street before moving to its current location at the warehouse.
The 33,000 sq. foot Anderson Arts Center Warehouse was opened in January 2006 significantly changing the cultural landscape of the area and providing new opportunities to the community.
The renovated Arts Warehouse offers ADA-compliant classrooms, exhibit space, office and retail space allowing the Anderson Arts Center to open the arts to thousands of people in the state.
The Arts Center has worked with the City, County and community to provide public art throughout the downtown area, and it hosts one of the longest running juried art shows in the state.
The Arts Center holds events to engage the community throughout the year, including the regularly scheduled exhibits. Visitors can anticipate an exciting March 4 Art Slam which will include an on-site, real-time creative competition, artisan market, and performing art as well.
The organization is working to raise enough funds to pay off the renovation debt, which is just shy of $50,000. An overall goal of $100,000, will help to establish a building fund for ongoing upkeep and continued improvements of the renovated warehouse.
Learn more about the organization and the 50 Year Donation Drive on its website.
