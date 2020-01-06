ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Looking to give back but don't know how to start? St. John's United Methodist Church in Anderson is making moves to take care of homeless and low income women of the Upstate, who may not be able to afford the necessities.
St. John's calls it the 'Anderson Period Project' and it's a campaign for donations for women in the Upstate. Starting on January 1st, St. John's will be accepting donations of sanitary hygiene supplies for homeless and low income women, that are served by the St. John's Clothes Closet.
The following items are being requested for donation:
- Individually wrapped sanitary wipes
- Tampons
- Panty liners
- Pads
- Quart zip lock
- Kitchen trash bags
Those donating can drop off at the following locations in Anderson:
- United Way of Anderson County - 604 N.Murray Avenue
- Anderson Fire Department Station 1 - 400 S.McDuffie Street
- Comfort Keepers Home Care - 402 East Greenville Street
- St. John's Clothes Closet - 515 S McDuffie St
